A youth detained for stone pelting escaped from custody in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

The youth identified as Zubair Ahmad Tantray escaped from police custody in Keegan village of Shopian, police said.

A resident of Bonbazar area of Shopian town, Tantray had been arrested for stone pelting in 2015. He was later booked under the Public Safety Act.

