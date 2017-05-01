A court here on Monday reserved its order on an accused person’s plea to become approver in a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) fraud case against Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahani.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal said that it will deliver order on the plea of Anup Singh Panwar, an employee of Delhi-based Air Cruise Travels Private Limited, seeking to become approver in the case on May 5.

Sahani, whose Rajya Sabha term ends in April 2018, Air India’s then Office Superintendent N.S. Nair, and Arvind Tiwari, who works with Murgai Travels, have been booked under various sections dealing with cheating, forgery and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered on October 31, 2013, against Sahani and others.

The CBI alleged in 2012 Sahani entered into a criminal conspiracy with Air Cruise Travels Private Limited and others aiming to cheat the government by claiming fake reimbursement of expenditures incurred on performing purported air journeys along with other companions.

The CBI said Sahani, in collusion with other persons, used forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes to claim Rs 14 lakh as Travelling Allowance and Daily Allowance (TA/DA) reimbursement without undertaking the actual journey.

The court has observed that Sahani also committed offence under Section 201 (destruction of evidence) as he destroyed the TA Claim form and erased and deleted the signature from the e-tickets which he had taken back from the office of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in the name of verification.

Sahani, a Janata Dal-United (JD-U) member from Bihar, however, has denied the charges.