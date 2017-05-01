Traders dealing exclusively in petrol, diesel and other commodities that are exempt or have been kep zero-rated under the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime need not register, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Monday.

“If you are dealing in a commodity on which GST is not applicable, the trader does not need to register under GST. Petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), crude oil and natural gas dealers need not register under GST,” Adhia said in a Q&A session via Facebook Live.

But he added that if the traders are also dealing in other goods, then they need to register under the new indirect tax regime.

Adhia said that since 30-40 per cent of states’ income is derived from potable alcohol and petroleum products due to which they preferred to keep these out of GST as of now.

The states would later review and decide if these products need to be brought under GST, he added.

The government is targeting the rollout date of July 1 for GST and Adhia said “all big or small traders should get ready for it”.