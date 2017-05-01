Pakistan Army has denied mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers who were martyred in firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier, even Indian,” a statement put out by Inter-Services Public Relation read.

The Pakistan Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked firing and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army had said earlier in the day. The army had also vowed to give befitting reply to Pakistan for the ghastly act.

“Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded,” Indian Army’s Northern Command had said in its statement post the incident.

One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday.