Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday termed the killing of two Indian soldiers and mutilation of their bodies as a “barbaric” and “inhuman” act and said the Indian Army will take necessary action.

Jaitley did not name Pakistan but said the act had been carried out by the “neighbouring country” and added that the Indian government strongly condemns it.

“Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. The government of India strongly condemns this inhuman act. The whole country has full faith in the armed forces who will react appropriately. Their (two soldiers’) sacrifice will not go in vain,” Jaitley said.

Terming the act as reprehensible, Jaitley said such attacks do not take place even during war, not to speak of peace times.

The Pakistan Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked firing and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

Jaitley said the incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector.