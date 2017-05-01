Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the time of developmental politics has come in the country and that people are no longer interested in politics of caste, creed and appeasement.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state capital, Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ushering in development as the main plank in present-day politics.

“The days of divisive politics, appeasement and caste-ridden elections are about to end,” he said while pointing out how the state government was working in sync with the union government keeping “development for all” mantra in focus.

“Modiji has taught everyone the politics of development and how to run a positivity and delivery-focussed government,” he said drawing applause from the BJP leaders.

“We have been given a major responsibility by the people of Uttar Pradesh and we are trying our best to come true to their aspirations and working hard to usher in an era of all-round development in the state,” the 44-year-old Chief Minister said.

Counselling the party workers on “how politics is not an objective to capture power for the BJP”, he assured the party leaders that his government was committed to providing a transparent and working government in the state.

“We have begun by cracking down on the criminal elements and a road map has been designed for the first 100 days and very soon people will feel a definitive change in governance,” the Chief Minister said.

He also enumerated various other initiatives undertaken by the state government in the last one-and-half months that the party has been in power in the most populous state of the country.