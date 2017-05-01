With wheat procurement process completing one month, nearly 70 lakh tonnes of wheat has arrived in grain markets across Haryana, a food and civil supplies department spokesman said on Monday.

Over 69.32 lakh tonnes of wheat has so far arrived compared to 64.59 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The spokesman said that over 69.27 lakh tonnes of wheat has been purchased by five government procurement agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The rest has been purchased by private traders. Procurement of wheat started in the state on April 1. Sirsa, Karnal and Jind districts were leading in wheat arrivals. The Haryana government has set a target of procuring 75 lakh tonnes of wheat this season.