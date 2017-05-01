State-run oil marketing firms (OMCs) on Monday hiked the prices of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) by about Rs 2 per cylinder and of kerosene by 26 paise per litre.

The subsidised LPG price in Delhi was raised by Rs 1.87 per 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs 442.77. Prices vary by location as per applicable local taxes.

Besides, the price of subsidised kerosene was hiked by Rs 0.26 per litre. The government aims to eliminate subsidy on kerosene through a 25 paise increase every month.

Also effective from Monday, the rate of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG), which a customer buys after exhausting the subsidised quota of 12 cylinders per year, was cut by Rs 92 per cylinder. The reduction comes on the back of a Rs 14.50 per cylinder reduction on April 1.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, was cut by a marginal 0.4 per cent to Rs 51,696 per kilolitre at Delhi, with corresponding changes at other airports, also effective from Monday