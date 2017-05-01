A day after accusing senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas of conspiring to break the party, Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday night resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had called a PAC meeting to discuss the issues that arose after the allegations levelled by Okhla MLA Khan on Sunday against Vishwas.

Amanatullah reached Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence, where the PAC meet was scheduled to be held, tendered his resignation from the PAC and left.

“Amanatullah Khan has resigned from the party’s PAC and his resignation has been accepted,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting.

He said that Kejriwal was “unhappy” with both Amanatullah and Vishwas insofar in the way they raised the issue outside party fora.

“In the PAC it was discussed that the party leaders including the MLAs should exercise restraint while making remarks,” Sisodia said.