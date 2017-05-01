Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday dismissed as “rumours” the reports that she was going to replace Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra in the wake of street protests in the state.

“Rumours. There is no place for rumours,” Bedi said during an event organised by business chamber Ficci when asked about these reports.

There were reports that Vohra was summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the Kashmir Valley, fuelling speculations that the government was looking for a new Governor. However, Vohra had also dismissed the reports.