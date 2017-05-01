In a bid to keep their MLAs united and to control the infighting within the party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior party leaders held a series of meetings on Monday.

Sources said that Kejriwal held a meeting with some party MLAs in the morning and then later met senior party leaders Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh at Sisodia’s residence.

Later, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder member Kumar Vishwas — who had asked the party to introspect after its debacle in the municipal polls — at his residence in Ghaziabad.

The meeting discussed the issues that arose after the allegations levelled by Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday against Vishwas.

The meeting came hours ahead of the Political Affairs Committee meeting which Vishwas had threatened not to attend if action against Khan was not taken.

Before the civic polls, the AAP suffered jolts in Punjab and Goa assembly election. While it failed to open an account in Goa, it didn’t make much of an impact in Punjab.

Amanatullah Khan on Sunday accused Vishwas of conspiring to break the party and had asked some legislators to join the BJP with an offer of Rs 30 crore each.

Khan’s remarks came after Vishwas in a TV interview on Friday has said the party won’t hesitate in taking a call on change in its leadership after its poor show in Delhi municipal polls.

Kejriwal on Sunday has denied any rift with Vishwas after Khan accused the latter of trying to break the party at the BJP’s behest.