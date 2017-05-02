A court here on Monday directed the State Election Commission to keep the EVM machines used in a south Delhi ward in the recent civic polls intact and in a sealed condition.

District and Sessions Judge Asha Menon order came on a plea challenging the victory of a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate by two votes in Chhattarpur ward in south Delhi.

The plea was filed by Pinky Tyagi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who had lost to her BJP’s Anita Tanwar who received 8,415 votes against her 8, 413 votes and alleged discrepancies in votes counting.

The court has sought reply from election officials by May 19.

However, the court, rejected Tyagi’s plea seeking the BJP candidate be restrained from the oath ceremony.