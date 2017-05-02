Following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh Government’s anti-romeo squad and Haryana government’s anti-molester police campaign ‘Operation Durga’, Rajasthan has also introduced patrol units to prevent harassment and eve teasing. This initiative by Jaipur police will have female patrols unlike the anti-molestation squads where male police officers have been deployed to keep a check on eve-teasing activities.

According to reports, the female patrol units will be having 2 women police officers who will be armed with batons and walkie-talkie sets. The patrolling units will be guarding outside public places from 7AM -11PM.

“Around 26 patrol units of female police officers have been constituted with 2 policewoman in each team to guard the city and prevent crime against women,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur Headquarters) Gaurav Srivastava to a leading English daily.

The women police officers will be provided with scotties for a hassle-free commute. Their vehicles will be equipped with wireless sets, sirens in order to alert about any incident.

Taking to social micro-blogging site Twitter, the Jaipur police shared a picture of their women squad to keep a check on crime against women.