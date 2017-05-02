In another insensitive and embarrassing act, a BJP MLA V Solanki, who went to visit the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Sher Mohammed with entourage bursting crackers, had to return after she was forced by the jawan’s family. Sher Mohammed was one of the injured jawan in the recently held attack by the Naxalsi Sukam district.

The BJP MLA had went to meet the family of the injured CRPF jawan but irked by bursting crackers, the family refused to meet her.

Earlier, while describing the deadly Sukma attack, Sher Mohammed said that Naxals had sent the local villagers to trace the location and then attacked the camp.

“First Naxals sent villagers to trace our location, then almost 300 Naxals attacked us. We also fired and killed many,” Sher Mohammed added.

“They were around 300 and we were around 150. We kept firing. I shot 3-4 Naxals in the chest. All the jawans were from 74 battalion of CRPF,” Sher Mohammed said.

On April 24, Twenty Five CRPF jawans were killed and six others injured in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma. The encounter took place at around 12.25 pm near Burkapal CRPF camp in Sukma.

Reacting on the Sukma attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killing of 24 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh by Maoists as “cowardly and deplorable”.