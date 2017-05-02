A- A A+

 

Delhi Police on Tuesday took a woman into custody for questioning. She had allegedly honey-trapped Bharatiya Janata Party leader KC Patel and accused him of rape, an official said.

“We have taken the woman, who honey-trapped the BJP MP, into custody for questioning,” a senior police official told IANS.

ALSO READ: ‘Honeytrap’ case: Gujarat BJP MP claims extortion; woman alleges rape

She was picked from her residence in Indirapuram area of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi Police was looking for this ‘mischievous’ woman after KC Patel registered a complaint on being drugged and filmed in an objectionable position by a gang led by the woman. 

The woman also demanded extortion money of Rs 5 crore in this alleged honey trap case. 

First Published | 2 May 2017 12:06 PM
Read News On:

Honey Trap

Honey-Trapped

KC Patel

mischievous woman

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        