Delhi Police on Tuesday took a woman into custody for questioning. She had allegedly honey-trapped Bharatiya Janata Party leader KC Patel and accused him of rape, an official said.

“We have taken the woman, who honey-trapped the BJP MP, into custody for questioning,” a senior police official told IANS.

She was picked from her residence in Indirapuram area of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police was looking for this ‘mischievous’ woman after KC Patel registered a complaint on being drugged and filmed in an objectionable position by a gang led by the woman.

The woman also demanded extortion money of Rs 5 crore in this alleged honey trap case.