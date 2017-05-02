In yet another case exposing how much lawmakers are used to practice the VVIP culture, the Karnataka Food Minister UT Khader denied to remove the red beacon from his official vehicle. According to Centre’s new rule, from May 1, red beacons were banned on all official and government vehicles barring the emergency services.

Speaking on his defence, the Karnataka Food Minister said that until and unless the Chief Minister of the state asks him to remove the red beacon, he won’t do it.

He further went on and said that the red beacon was not on his head, it was on the vehicle. If CM asks him, he will remove it.

“I cant do anything until the department comes forward and removes the red beacon,” Khader added.

Flag & beacons are put by DPR department. I can sit and go in that, I can't alter anything: Karnataka minister U T Khader on red beacon

On Monday, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also refused to remove the red beacon while saying that he won’t follow the order of the Union government.

The RJD leader also said that so far the State’s chief minister has not asked to do it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had mentioned about the removal of ‘lal baati’ (red beacons) from cars of VIP’s. He said, “The lal batti has been done away with. Now, it’s time to remove the lal batti culture from the minds.”