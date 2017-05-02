In an attempt to up the ante against Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction and to gain strong hold for his camp, Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be touring in the state to gather support for his camp. OPS will start his state tour from May 5 (Friday).

Ahead of the upcoming local body polls that are due in the month of July in the State, it seems that the former TN chief minister and ‘Amma’ loyal Panneerselvam does not want to loose this opportunity and gather support for his faction.

Earlier on Monday, in a fresh affidavit that was accessed by NewsX, the EPS faction stated that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran will continue to function as the party’s General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary.

The move came when both the factions are considering for a merger.

However, the OPS faction has maintained that until and unless both Sasikala and Dinakaran are removed from the party, no talks on merger between both the camps will take place.