Congress leader Kapil Sibal has launched another vigorous attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders while speaking over Pakistan army’s despicable act in which two Indian soldiers were martyred in firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

At first, the Congress leader slammed Defence Minister Arun Jaitly by questioning his commitment and said, ”When the nation will have a full time Defence Minister then only we can have a full time strategy”.

(Desh ka jab full time defence minister hoga, tabhi toh full time strategy hogi)

After moving on from the Defence Minister, Sibal turned back the clock by bringing back the 2013 India-Pakistan border skirmishes when Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the LoC mutilated Lance Naik Hemraj, which Indian authorities considered as a possible retaliation against preceding Pakistani ceasefire violations.

“In 2013, when Hemraj was beheaded, Sushma Swaraj said that India will avenge 10 heads in return. I would like to ask PM Modi how much will he avenge for two,” Sibal said in a statement.

(Jab 2013 mein Hemraj ka sar kata tha,Sushma ji ne kaha, ki ek ke badle 10 laayenge.Mein PM se pochna chahta hun ki 2 ke badle kitne?)

Earlier, he asked whether the BJP would now be interested in sending bangles, this time to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he recalled a similar jibe that was made by Union Minister Smriti Irani, who offered bangles to former PM Manmohan Singh.

“When a similar incident took place during the UPA regime, a BJP MP wanted to gift bangles to the then prime minister. I would like to ask her that will she now do the same and gift bangles to Prime Minister Modi after this mutilation,” Kapil Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.