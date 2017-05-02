India on Tuesday again blamed Pakistan for the killing and mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General Military Operations, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, conveyed this to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed “grave concerns” over the mutilation on Monday.

The Indian Army said the DGMO told his Pakistani counterpart that “full fire support” was provided by a Pakistani military post to the killers.

“DGMO Indian Army conveyed that such dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norm of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response,” the statement said.

The DGMO also expressed concern over the presence of training camps of the Border Action Team (BAT), made up of Pakistani military and the terrorists it trains, close to the vicinity of the LoC.

India said a soldier and a BSF trooper were killed and their bodies mutilated in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Pakistan has denied the charge.