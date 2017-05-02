Shaken with the news of her father’s gruesome death at the hands of Pakistan’s BAT in Krishna Ghatti of Jammu & Kashmir, the daughter of Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Prem Sagar wants ’50 heads in return’ for his supreme sacrifice.

“His sacrifice should not be forgotten, we want 50 heads in return for his life,” an inconsolable Saroj said.

The family is shattered after the horrible death of Sagar, but is proud that he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

“I am proud of my brother that he sacrificed his life for the nation, but is it very heart-wrenching the way he has been beheaded by the Pakistan military,” said Prem’s brother Dayashankar.

Pakistan Army had killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies near the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. Pakistan has however denied the Indian Army’s claims of mutilation and said that the soldiers died in cross fire.