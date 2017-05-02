NDA ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday urged the central government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss, what it said was, the “worsening situation” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“What is happening is serious. It is very sad,” Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

“We are such a big country and yet these things are happening. It does not portend well for us. As a nation, we have to take some decisions. There should be an all-party meeting to discuss the happenings in Jammu and Kashmir and on the Line of Control,” Raut told media here.

The demand by the Sena — a partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance — comes after a spurt in violence in the state and mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by a Border Action Team of Pakistan on Monday.

The Sena is also an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Sena President Uddhav Thackeray demanded tough action by India against Pakistan for its continued aggression from across the border.