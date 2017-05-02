A day after bodies of two Indian soldiers were found mutilated along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a report published in the Communist Party of China publication Global Times suggests that China will be meddling in the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Taking the reference, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing on Tuesday has reportedly decided to intervene in the Kashmir conflict saying it has invested a massive $50 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that intersects through bilateral conflicted region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Given the massive investment that China has made in countries along the One Belt, One Road, China now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan,” reads the article.

The article further says, “China has been at the centre of a regional power shift, thus the country now needs to learn how to act as a stabilising force and conflict mediator in the region.”

The article also says that China needs to be very “prudent” while meditating is the issue as the matter directly involves India.

“In fact, mediating between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue would perhaps be one of the toughest challenges facing China in dealing with regional affairs to safeguard its overseas interests,” the article reads further.

Beijing’s latest involvement contradicts with the long maintained stand by India that the bilateral conflict of Kashmir trouble needs to be addressed and resolved by Delhi and Islamabad without the interference of the third country.

The diplomatic relations between India and China were recently under the cloud after the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh last month.