Indian Army on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced land-to-land version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

As per the reports, the land-to-land configuration of BarahMos Block III version was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL). This was fourth successive successful launch of the said version, which has once again demonstrated missile’s ‘bull’s eye’ precision.

The land-to-land configuration of BrahMosBlock – III was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) for its full-range, demonstrating the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with ‘bull’s eye’ precision,” an official statement said.

India is also set to conduct the maiden test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile’s air version soon. If test-fired successfully, BrahMos will be first weapon system in the world to have such capability. As of now, there is no such weapon available in the world which can be fired from land, sea and air platforms.

The BrahMos is a short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. the world class weapon has been jointly developed by Russia and India and is well-known for its manoeuvring capability.