Indian Army’s Vice Chief Sarath Chand on Tuesday said the mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers shows Pakistan’s “frustration” and they will have to take responsibility for the act and face the consequences.

“It shows their frustration,” Lt Gen Sarath Chand said on the sidelines of a function here.

“It is a condemnable act, as much as we condemn it, it is not enough.

“They (Pakistan) have said their forces have not done it, if their forces have not done it, then who has done it? The forces supported them, they crossed the border and came on our side, and did this incident,” he said.

He said India will give an appropriate response at a time and place of its choosing.

“They (Pakistan) will have to take the responsibility and face the consequences. We will not say here what we are going to do, instead of speaking, we will act at a time and place of our choosing,” he said. A

A soldier and a Border Security Force trooper were killed and their bodies were mutilated in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Monday, Indian Army has said. Pakistan has denied the charge.