The response to a RTI query filed by activist Ajay Bose has revealed that the Central Railways’ catering department purchased several food items at exorbitant rates.

A report published in english daily The Hindu threw light upon an RTI application response, which revealed that Central Railways’ catering department had purchased various food items at several times the actual market price.

As per the report, 100 gram packets of Amul curd were purchased at Rs 14 crores for around 15336 units, which comes to Rs 972 per unit for 100 gram curd. While, refined oil was purchased at Rs 253 a litre, tur dal, moong dal at RS 157 per kilogram which is several times higher than the existing MRP.

Responding to the allegations, railway ministry denied the charges and termed the information as ‘incorrect’. The Railway Ministry said that Rs 970 was the cost of a carton of curd, having 108 cups, which translates to Rs 8.9/100 gm. It added that Rs 1241 was the price of a 15 litre tin of refined oil, translating to Rs 82.7 per litre.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the alleged scam.