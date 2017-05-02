Unhappy with the Rs 5 hike, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers in Latehar district of Jharkhand in separate envelopes have returned their “meagre wage” hike to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The workers affiliated with the Gram Swaraj Mazdoor Sangh, collectively wrote a sarcastic letter to PM expressing concern at the hike, PTI reported.

“…but we are fortunate that increase in 17 other states was less than five rupees. It appears that the labourers in Odisha have become prosperous as their wages have not been increased,” the letter said.

The minimum wage under the MGNREGA scheme in Jharkhand is Rs 162 and after the hike, it has become Rs 167.

The letter further said that the workers feel that Centre’s monetary need was more than theirs as the central government’s expenditure was more and that is why they have decided to return their five-rupee hike.

On Monday, the MGNREGA workers took out a rally to protest against the hike.

According to reports, the increase in the daily wages was even less than Rs 5 in other states.