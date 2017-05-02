Luxury train Maharajas’ Express will run on two more routes from the coming monsoon, it was announced on Tuesday.

“The packages named ‘Southern Sojourn’ and ‘Southern Jewels’ will cover prominent destinations in west and south India. The Southern Sojourn will cover Goa, Hampi, Mysuru, Ernakulam, Kumarakom, and Thiruvananthapuram while the Southern Jewels will cover Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Hampi, and Goa,” an official release said here.

As part of the promotional campaign, the Railways is offering one free ticket on the booking for first adult passenger on twin-sharing basis at full cost, for the newly-introduced Maharajas’ Express circuits during the coming monsoon in June-July 2017.

On the booking of the first adult passenger on twin-sharing basis at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will be complimentary.

Another first introduced this time is that passengers can opt for a break in the journey and can also book a seat for a one-night trip.

Maharajas’ Express commenced its operations in 2010, and since then the train has become a leading luxury train in the world, with comparisons with the Royal Scotsman and the Eastern and Oriental Express.

The train, run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. is a recipient of the coveted Leading Luxury Train of the World Award for the last five years in a row since 2012.

The five Maharajas Express journeys emanating from either Mumbai or Delhi are christened ‘Heritage of India’, ‘Treasures of India’, ‘Gems of India’, ‘Indian Panorama’, ‘Indian Splendor’, and ‘Jewels of India’ and take passengers through various places across the country.