Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi should be elevated as its President through consensus and not organisational election.

“I think he is ready and we are ready for him. It is for him to decide when he wants to take charge, and it is for us to decide for him to take charge. I must tell you that there is complete consensus on this that we are ready for him to take charge,” Kamal Nath said in an interview with CNN-News18.

Asked if there should be organisations elections to elevate Rahul Gandhi to the top post, Nath said: “What elections do other parties hold? When it comes to the Congress, it is easily said that we don’t hold elections. When it comes to the BJP, you don’t ask this question,” he added.

Nath said Rahul Gandhi is de facto leading the party and should take over soon.

“We should not let there be any confusion or any kind of misunderstanding about this. It is very clear that he is leading the party and should take on the role as its President,” the former Union Minister said.

He rubbished reports of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and termed them rumours spread by the BJP.

“This has been initiated by the BJP. They are trying to use my name to entice others. There was no talk, no thought, there wasn’t any substance to it.

“It is absurd to even suggest that such a thing would even cross my mind. When I tried to get to the bottom of it, I came to know that this was started from the BJP camp who were trying to use my name to get others.

“So, it was plain politics of enticement of Congressmen,” Nath added.