In an unfortunate incident, a labourer carried the dead body of his 15-year-old son over his shoulders after a govt hospital allegedly denied to provide ambulance in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

The heart-wrenching video shows 45-year-old Udayveer carrying his son’s body, alleging that that doctor at the hospital did not treat his son Pushpendra.

“My son just had a pain in his legs. The doctors spared only a few minutes to see my child and said take him away, there is no life in the boy,” the labourer said.

“No one told me that I was entitled to an ambulance to take my son’s body back,” the grieving father told PTI.

#WATCH Etawah: Man carries body of his son on shoulders after a govt hospital allegedly denies to provide ambulance or hearse pic.twitter.com/gXB0CZULee — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2017

However, the Chief Medical Officer of Etawah said that the boy was brought dead to the hospital.

The incident brings back the memories of Odisha’s Dana Majhi, who was forced to carry his dead wife’s body on his back after he was denied a hearse by a hospital.