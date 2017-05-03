Just a day after, 5 police personnel and 2 bank officials were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kulgam district, militants on Tuesday night attacked police guards posted at the Shopian district court complex in south Kashmir. The reports suggested that militants took away five self-loading rifles (SLRs) from the police officials.

Following the incident an alert has been sounded in the district.

As per a police official, “two guards were overpowered by them after which they decamped with five service rifles.”

On Tuesday night, at around 9:00PM the militants attacked the guard room of the Shopian district court complex and took away the rifles from the policemen posted there.

Following the incident, all the involved policemen have been suspended over alleged dereliction of duty. The suspension came in after they offered no resistance against the militants when they were being attacked and looted.