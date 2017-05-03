Pakistan Army on Wednesday morning chose recourse to another ceasefire violation in Mankot area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to reports the Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankot area in Poonch.

The ceasefire violation that started around 3AM this morning is been retaliated very heavily by the Indian Armed forces.

After the mutilation of Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati, it was expected that firing can take place.The recent developments suggest that firing exchanges are still continuing.

Yesterday, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff visited the frontier areas in north Kashmir and interacted with commanders and troops deployed along the LoC area.

On 1 May, one Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred during ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, J&K.

The two soldiers who were injured in the ceasefire violation, succumbed later.

According to reports, Pakistani Rangers had used rockets at a forward defence location along the BSF post and the LoC.