On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple. Following to PM Narendra Modi’s visit, the portals of the sacred shrine in Himalayas will also be opened after a log gap of six months. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the sacred Kedranath temple, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed security arrangements of the shrine.

Donning a long brown over-coat with a saffron muffler around the neck, PM had reached the place at around 9:00 AM. Following the offerings at the temple, PM Modi will also be inaugurating a research centre at Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar at 12 PM. The research centre will be first organisation in India which will be conducting clinical trials as per international standards in the field of Ayurveda.

The research work includes clinical control trial, drug screening, pharmacognosy, drug discovery, drug standardisation, drug safety, chronic diseases study, and pharmacology.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi’s Uttarakhand visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/A7tahiJo5o — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath thrown open, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the temple pic.twitter.com/7bYZNbW7Uk — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/lIAA4qYXfy — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, gifted a miniature replica of the temple. pic.twitter.com/BJo32gbBA5 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017