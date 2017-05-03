Slamming the NITI Aayog’s proposal for conducting simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that this is an attempt to completely destroy the regional leadership.

Lalu Prasad also said that such a thing if happens then it will solely benefit the upper class.

“NITI Aayog’s proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections is an attempt to completely destroy regional leadership. This proposal is going to benefit only the upper class, what about the middle and low class, why are they not being considered,” Lalu added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also called for a united Opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party and stop PM Modi. This move by Lalu came amidst Congress president Sonia Gandhi went to meet all the opposition leaders ahead of the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, reacting on Lalu’s call for a united front against PM Modi, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said that the opposition should not waste time in countering PM Modi as there was no vacancy for PM’s position till 2024.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Niti Aayog 3rd governing council pitched for conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. PM Modi also called for shifting to a January- December fiscal year.

“Because of poor time management, many good initiatives and schemes have failed to deliver the anticipated results,” PM Modi added.