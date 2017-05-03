Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Preventive healthcare needs to be stressed on. We all have to decide and pledge ‘Mai gandagi nahin karunga‘, PM Modi said after inaugurating the research centre.

“Preventive healthcare needs to be stressed on. I can say it confidently, we will not ignore or forget the heritage that we have been historically proud of,” PM Modi added.

The research centre will be the first organisation in India which will be conducting clinical trials as per international standards in the field of Ayurveda.

Praising PM Modi for his efforts, Yoga Guru Ramdev said, “The nation has got PM Modi as a boon. Prime Minister made Yoga a people’s movement.”

“India is proud to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who feels blessed being a spiritual person,” Ramdev added.

Patanjali Research Institute has been established to spread the Vedic knowledge of Ayurveda of Ancient Indian Saints and Sages.

Uttarakhand: PM Modi inaugurated Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/GveTKTu7zp — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple after following which the portals of the sacred shrine in Himalayas were opened after a log gap of six months.