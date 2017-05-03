Just a few days after two of the Indian Army’s soldier were mutilated, the Indian government summoned Pakistan’s envoy Abdul Basit. The summon of the envoy came in after Pakistan’s Border Action Team or BAT on Monday had ambushed a three-member patrol team of Border Security Force (BSF) who had gone near to the Line of Control (LoC) to check the snapped communication line.

Of the three-member BSF team that was attacked, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Constable Prem Sagar were killed before their bodies were mutilated. The third jawan is critical and fighting for his life. As per reports, Pakistan’s BAT which ambushed the BSF team included army men and terrorists.

Lashing out over the outrage, Minister of External (MEA) affairs spokesperson, Gopal Baglay said, “Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1, 2017 by Pakistan Army personnel”.

“It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector. Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control,” the MEA added.

Demanding justice of the BSF men, India has asked the Pakistani government to take stringent actions against those involved in the incident.

The released statement read, “The Government of India demands that Pakistan take immediate action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act.”

The bodies of the two BSF jawans , Constable Sagar and Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, were discovered on Monday at around 8:30 AM. Reports suggested that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) could have been behind the attack with the backing of Pakistani army.

Following the back-to-back attacks on the jawans, Defense Minister, Arun Jaitley on Tuesday urged the top commanders of the Indian Navy to be prepared at all times for a war and also spoke on the ‘situation along the Western border’ and its links to internal security.