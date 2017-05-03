The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Income-Tax Commissioner (Appeals) BB Rajendra Prasad and five other people in an alleged bribery case. Reports suggest that the bribe was taken to favour a particular corporate group.

The Central investigation agency arrested I-T Commissioner (Appeals) from Vishakhapatnam. More than Rs 1.5 crore have been seized. While other people were arrested from Mumbai.

According to reports, the Income tax official had taken an alleged bribe of Rs 19 lakh. BB Rajendra Prasad is expected to be produced in the CBI Court by Wednesday afternoon.

The CBI team has also other incriminating documents from their homes in south Mumbai and other places.