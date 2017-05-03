Just days after the Pakistan army’s remorseless act of mutilating Indian soldiers, Nawaz Sharif’s government finds it perhaps normal to propose water sharing with India.

The Pakistan government is now seeking a joint mechanism with India along with Afghanistan for a joint water sharing management along with tran’s boundary aquifers which is expected to give them enough water flow to irrigate 20 million acres.

The Indus Waters Treaty provides mechanism for water sharing and the Pak govt seeks India’s cooperation for watershed management.

The water distribution treaty was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and President of Pakistan Ayub Khan.

According to this agreement, control over the three eastern rivers — the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej — was given to India, while control over the three western rivers — the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum — was handed over to Pakistan.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed during the times of crisis and it’s not the first time that Pakistan is insisting that India co-operate on this issue.

Pakistan is trying to internationalise an issue which India has not been in violation.

India has been engaging on the matter consistently by holding regular meetings with Pakistan.

The objection Pakistan raises in his regard is the installment of Indian insulations and infrastructural buildings on the Indian side which is absolutely uncalled forward.

BJP leader and economist Dr Subramanian Swamy on the Indus Water sharing issue said, “I think the Indus water has to be preserved; its an environmental necessity.”

“The whole project was done in great haze in Jawaharlal Nehru’s time under the pressure of the World Bank.”

“Now the situation is different; we are not under the pressure of any foreign financial institutions and therefore we should now have a comprehensive look at it and that’s what we are doing”

In the wake of a dastardly act of mutilating Indian soldiers, Pakistan is seeking ample help from India and also wants the World Bank to mediate the issue.