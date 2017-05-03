In yet again robbery case, a bank has been looted by gunmen in Wahibugh area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This is the fourth such incident where a bank has been targeted by the gunmen in the valley.

The gunmen targeted the Ellaquai Dehati Bank branch in Pulwama district. According to report, around 4 gunmen entered the bank branch and fired gunshots which created panic among people present in the bank. The attackers looted around Rs 5 lakh in cash.

This is the third such incident in the last 3 days. First, a bank was targeted by gunmen in Kulgam sector. Yesterday, another bank was looted in Shopian and now the gunmen have targeted the Ellaquai Dehati bank in Pulwama district.

#UPDATE: Terrorists looted Rs 5 lakh from Ellaquai Dehati Bank’s branch in Pulwama District’s Wahibug village. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

The bank that was looted yesterday, the gunmen snatched around Rs 6,5000 from the bank staff.

Such alarming rise in incidents of weapon snatching and bank robbery by gunmen in the valley has become of a serious concern for the security agencies in the state.