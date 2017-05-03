After the accusations made by founder member of Aam Admi Party (AAP), Kumar Vishwas, that some senior party leaders are conspiring against him, the party has taken away a peace deal with Kumar Vishwas and instead has given him a major role in the party by making him the in-charge of Rajasthan’s party. Following Kumar’s accusations AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has been suspended. The sources stated that a compromise was achieved after a 3-hour meet at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence with party’s political affairs committee.

The announcement came in from Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who informed the media after the PAC meeting.

The rift within the party was highlighted after Kumar Vishwas alleged that Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has accused him of being the BJP-RSS agent in the party.

On Tuesday some senior party leaders — Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh — reported met Vishwaas and were later joined in by the Delhi CM and Sisodia. Following the meet which lasted for hours, no decision was achieved and later, Kumar Vishwaas also hinted that he might be leaving the party soon.

The accusations and the rift within the party came in after a terrible loss in MCD 2017 elections.

After the loss, Kumar Vishwas had also made statements stating that party’s tirade against EVMs was wrong and that party needs to introspect its own mistakes which had been ignored for a while now. After the loss, he also suggested some organisational changes in the party.

However, even after Amanatullah was suspended, he did not budge from his positions and raided similar charges against him.