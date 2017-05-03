A worst of human atrocities on animals and someone who can’t speak for themselves, People’s for Animal (PFA) has filed a case where a pet dog was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase II.

According to report registered by the PFA, it has been also alleged that the dog was later cooked and eaten by the accused.

The dog has been identified as ‘Brownie’ whose owner Anupam Srivastav is a resident of Gurgaon.

A complaint was later registered by the owner with the police department on April 17, almost 15 days after the dog went missing.

Anupama Srivastav also printed posters of her dog ‘Brownie’ and announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone who could provide any information of his whereabouts.

The owner was later contacted by two people who informed that her dog was taken to Sikanderpur and beaten to death.