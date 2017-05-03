The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a suspected ISI agent in Faizabad, ANI reported. The suspected spy was identified as Aftab Ali. He was arrested by the UP ATS from Faizabad after a tip off by the intelligence agencies.

According to news reports, Aftab Ali was in constant touch with the Pakistan High Commission and had gathered information about defence establishments in the state and also the army cantonment areas.

The UP ATS said that it has detained another person related to espionage activities.

The Uttar Pradesh police had issued a warning last month, warning of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained militants.

“The group, allegedly trained by Pakistan’s ISI, has reportedly been asked to target Ayodhya, Varanasi, Vrindavan, and the Taj Mahal in Agra,” UP police had said.

Security agencies say some 75 Indians have joined the Islamic State so far and 45 of them are from India, mostly Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka while the remainder were Indians living abroad.