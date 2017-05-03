The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked why chewing of tobacco should not be banned, as such a step will put an end to the problem posed by “gutkha” and “pan masala”.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) whether banning of chewing tobacco had been taken up by the Centre or any of the state governments.

The court was hearing an application moved by a tobacco manufacturing company challenging the Delhi government notification banning “gutkha”.

The court also asked FSSAI whether it was considering banning chewing of tobacco on its own, adding that if it did, the whole problem would be over.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and FSSAI and asked them to file replies.

The court listed the matter for May 11 for further hearing.