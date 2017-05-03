Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India and expressed outrage over the killing and barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers in the wee hours of Monday, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Sources in Pakistan High Commission told NewsX that Pak HC has conveyed to FS Jaishankar that no such incident took place and there was no violation from Pak side and no Pakistani troop had crossed the LOC. The Commission further said that Pak army is most professional and upholds the highest standards of soldierly conduct’.

Basit reiterated Pakistan’s demand for ‘actionable evidence’. He asked if there was any evidence with India that may be shared with Pakistan. The Pak envoy emphasised that his country is committed to maintaining peace along the LoC and that he expects India to not escalate the situation on the basis of such unfounded allegations.

India on its part shared details of the incident with Pakistan. The statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs said that “it was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector. The blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control”.

While the matter was taken up diplomatically with Pakistan, there was a hotline contact that was established between India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt and his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday to express the grave concern over the ‘unsoldierly act’.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar conveyed in a statement that GoI demands Pak takes an immediate action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for the heinous act.

India has directly charged Pakistan Army and is holding the Pak military responsible for this dastardly act instead of talking about proxy wars and BAT (Border Action Teams) forces being used by Pakistan.

India maintains that Pakistani Army is involved and these actions are carried out with orders and clearances from the Army.