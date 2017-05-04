After multiple incidents of racial attacks on Africans in India, a new case of verbal abuse has come to light. Two African women, who were travelling in Delhi metro, alleged that they were verbally abused by fellow passengers.

In a video that has gone viral on internet, an African woman is seen stripping in a crowded metro, protesting against the abuses hurled at her and another woman.

The video shows women being mocked by some strangers, while some shouting ‘bahar nikkalo’ ‘bahar nikkalo’.

Responding to the abuses, one of the women strips down and says, “You wanna fight, come let’s fight!”

While the reason for fight is not clear, some eye-witnesses said that that the verbal spat started on the seats in the Delhi metro.

NewsX, however, could not independently verify the date and authenticity of the video and police officials were also not immediately available for the comment.

On March 27, four Nigerian were attacked in Greater Noida, some 40 km from the Indian capital, following protests over the death of a Class 12 student of a residential colony there due to drug overdose. Some people who were holding a candle-light vigil for the student attacked the Nigerians suspecting them of drug-running.

In another incident of racial attack, a Kenyan woman was allegedly slapped near Alstonia Apartments in Greater Noida on March 29. She was attacked while taking a cab when some unidentified troublemakers pulled her out and allegedly misbehaved with her.