A day after a court sent a Supreme Court lawyer to five days police custody in connection with the ‘honey-trap’ of a BJP MP, Delhi Police, which is probing the matter, on Wednesday said it had found that she had extorted over 20 politicians leveling charges of sexual assault and molestation.

Police said the police teams went to the woman’s residence and found hidden cameras which she installed in her bedroom. She used to first call prominent businessman and politicians including MPs, MLAs at her house in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, develop a physical relationship by mutual consent or making her targets drunk and captured their private moments with the help of CCTV cameras.

“The woman has extorted over 20 politicians and some businessman during last couple of years. She had in 2014 extorted money from a Uttrakhand MP after filing a false complaint against him of molesting her and criminal intimidation,” said a senior police officer.

She had in 2016 also leveled similar charges against senior politician, Shadi Lal Batra. But when police had started investigating the case she later denied her charges and backed off to avoid legal action against her, the officer said.

In some other cases it has been found that she only leveled charges against some politicians after they refused to accept her extortion demands of huge sum of money to the tune of crores, the officer said.

“Police are trying to ascertain how many politicians and businessman she had duped with using similar charges. We are suspecting that she and her other accomplices are involved in other cases too,” the officer added.

The police teams are also examining her LLB and LLM degrees too, he said.

A court of Special Judge Judge Hemani Malhotra allowed Delhi Police to quiz the lawyer for five days after Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told court that police required custodial interrogation of the woman to unearth the entire conspiracy.

He added that interrogation of the woman will help in recovering visuals captured by her in her mobile phone, as well help in recovering call detail record, bank accounts and other details.

Police also told the court that woman is required to take her native place – Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh – for investigation and they are also trying to identify other accused involved in the case.

Police alleged that woman was not co-operating in the investigation which was opposed by her defence counsel who said that she had become victim of filing a criminal complaint against BJP MP, K.C. Patel.