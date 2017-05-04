VK Sasikala, who is lodged in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara Central Jail, after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case in February, on Wednesday filed a review petition against her conviction in the Supreme Court.

59-year-old Sasikala returned to Central Jail on February 15 to serve a 4-year sentence upheld by the Supreme Court after she was held guilty of corruption in a 2-decade-old wealth case.

Speaking in her defence, Sasikala said that since she never served as a public servant therefore she cannot be convicted for disproportionate assets.

It is to be noted that Sasikala lawyers did put up the same argument earlier before the Supreme Court when she was found guilty, but it was not considered.

Sasikala, after being convicted by the court in a rush appointed TTV Dinakaran as deputy chief to run the party in her absence.

However, Dinakaran apparently has also landed in jail after he was accused of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials.

Dinakaran has been accused of trying to obtain a favourable verdict from the poll panel so that the now frozen “two leaves” party symbol could be restored to the AIADMK.

Amidst all this, an another fall came for Sasikala and Dinakaran after leaders of the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK announced both will be kept away from the party and the government.