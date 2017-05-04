A- A A+

A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot district in Punjab after it was found that 3 men had entered the state on Wednesday. The unidentified men had come in an SUV which they abandoned at Makhanpur village near Bamiyal.

According to reports, following the high alert, the police have also found an unidentified bag with mobile tower batteries near Memoon Cantt area in Pathankot.

Massive hunt operation is on by the security officials and Punjab Police to look out for the unidentified men.

Earlier on March 15, another massive search operation continued in and around the Pathankot airbase for the second following intelligence inputs about suspected anti-national elements in the area, police said.

Security agencies, including the Punjab Police, Indian Air Force Garuda commandos, Army personnel, Himachal Pradesh Police and para-military forces, had launched the search operation around the airbase.

(Further details awaited …)

First Published | 4 May 2017 9:15 AM
