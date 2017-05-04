The Security forces have cordoned off more than 20 villages of Shopian district after recent terror attacks in Kashmir. A massive search operation is underway in the valley.

According to reports, a massive crackdown has been launched by the security forces against the militants in around 20 villages in Shopian district to track down the militants following the recent terror attacks.

The move has come after the kind of free run the militants were having in south Kashmir and rise in terror attacks, bank robberies by the militants in the state.

A concerned officer said scores of security forces were deployed for the massive operation. The search is on for militants responsible for killings of political activists, security personnel, weapon snatching and bank robberies.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone giving information leading to the arrest of Umar Majeed, a militant operating in south Kashmir.

Majeed has allegedly masterminded the killing of seven people, including five policemen and two bank guards, in Kulgam.

On May 2, militants attacked police guards posted at the Shopian district court complex in south Kashmir. The reports suggested that militants took away five self-loading rifles (SLRs) from the police officials.

A high alert has also been sounded in Pathankot in Punjab after the state police found an unidentified bag and mobile tower batteries near Memoon Cantt area.

(With inputs from IANS)