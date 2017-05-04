In another shameful and embarrassing incident that further deters the police department; a video has surfaced of a drunk Uttar Pradesh policeman who was dancing on duty. The police officer was caught dancing in uniform at an event in Shravasti, UP.

It can seen in the video that the drunk policeman is shamelessly dancing with two lady dancers neglecting the nature of his job and embarrassing the entire police department. The policeman stooped further low and also performed vulgar moves.

Reacting on the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry in the case.

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh policeman drunk while on duty, dances in uniform at an event in Shravasti (May 3rd) pic.twitter.com/xJu86PRoPH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017

This is not the first time when such an incident has surfaced. Time and again, there have several incidents when police officers without thinking about their duty have been caught dancing in such a manner.