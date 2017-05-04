Cracking down on illegal arms racket, a large number of arms and ammunition has been recovered by Jharkhand police & 158 Bn CRPF in a joint operation from Lohardaga district.

In the illegal arms racket that has been busted in this joint operation, around four 315 rifles along with magazines and more than 3000 ammns (Advanced Materials for Micro and Nano Systems) have also been recovered.

Moreover, a 7.62 mm LMG, Semi Automatic US made rifle, AK 47, SLR rifle, 3 Insas rifle, two 303 rifles has also been found in the search operation.

According to reports, further investigation in the incident is underway by the concerned officials.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a man has been killed by naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon area on suspicion of being a police informer.